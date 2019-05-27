|
Maurice Leman
METAMORA - Maurice Duane "Maury" "Mo" Leman, formerly of the Metamora area, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida.
He was born on October 19, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois, to Samuel Jr. and Aldine Stoller Leman. On November 3, 1962, he married Carol Jean Leman, who passed away December 1, 1983. On June 20, 1987, he married Carole Elizabeth Manley.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; daughter, Cinthia Leman (Darrin Hallowell); sons, Sean (Taya Shapiro-Leman) and Joel (Angela) Leman; seven grandchildren; brother, Douglas (Gloria); and sister, Janet (Robyn) Rocke.
His sister, Kathleen Lyman, and her husband, predeceased him.
Maury grew up in the Metamora area and attended the University of Illinois and Bradley University, from which he graduated in 1966. His career was spent in information technology, being part of the early days of computing and IT system development. In 2008, he and Carole moved to Venice, Florida, where he continued to operate his own software development company, Saltbox Systems Group.
In retirement, he served in a financial/accounting capacity at churches in Peoria and Venice.
Throughout his life, Maury had a deep and abiding faith in Christ. With a winning smile and a compassionate heart, Maury was a true gentleman and known by all as a warm and wonderful man of God. While Maury moved to Florida to escape winter, his roots in the cornfields of Illinois always remained.
His family will receive guests at a visitation at First United Methodist Church in downtown Peoria from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Maury's cremains will be scattered at the Leman family farm, near Eureka, Illinois, in a private ceremony.
Memorial contributions may be made to Agape Flights, 100 Airport Ave. East, Venice, FL 34285; First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603; or the Sun Foundation, 1276 Sun Road, Washburn, IL 61570. The family respectfully requests no flowers.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2019