Maurine A Witte
METAMORA - Maurine Witte of Metamora, formerly of Peoria, passed away Dec. 4, 2019 In Metamora, IL.
She was born Feb. 2, 1923 in Dallas, Texas, daughter of John F. Anderson, Sr. and Jewel Thomason Anderson. She married William D.S. Witte on Feb. 27, 1945 in National City, California. She is survived by two children, Marcus V. (Pamela) Witte of Lexington, Ohio and Sharon M. Obery of Washington IL, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her only brother, Rev. John F. Anderson Jr. and her son-in-law, David Obery.
Mrs. Witte graduated from Southern Methodist University. She was for several years on the library staffs of SMU and Bradley University. She was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria.
She studied piano and enjoyed both classical music and the music of the big band era. She was deeply concerned for the fragile environment of planet Earth, the wars brought on by nationalism, and the suffering of human beings and nonhuman animals worldwide. She was a member of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, a supporter of various animal welfare organizations, Oxfam American, and the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker lobby project in Washington, D.C.
Cremation rites have been accorded, arrangements to be handled by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in East Peoria. There will be no public service and the family requests no flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora, or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019