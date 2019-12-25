|
|
Maurine Zeiszler
CANTON -- Maurine R. Zeiszler (Bartlett), 73, formerly of Canton, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Center, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on November 27, 1946, in Canton, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice E. Wardell and Violet M. Wust Wardell; her daughter, Jennifer R. Bartlett; her husband, Robert L. Bartlett; and her sister, Alma K. Palmer; along with several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her son, James R. Bartlett (Rachel); step-children, Bob Bartlett (Diane), Steven Bartlett (Laura) and Melodie Foster; sister, Sandra Fouts; brother, Kermit Wardell (Gina); sister, Rose Nolan (Dale); sister, Bonnie Williams (Paul); 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Willard Walker Hospice, 325 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
A celebration of life will be held this spring/summer in Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019