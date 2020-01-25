|
|
Max Atteberry
CHILLICOTHE - Max S. Atteberry, 91, of Chillicothe passed away at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Max was born on May 12, 1928, in West Plains, MO, to William and Maxine (Langston) Atteberry. He married the love of his life, Cora Y. Hannah, on November 11, 1950, in Mossville, IL.
Surviving are his wife; his children, Linda (Steve) Froggett of Seattle, WA, Cheryl (Rick) Johnson of Chillicothe and Brent Atteberry of Chicago; grandchildren, Steve (Michele) Pruitt of Sammamish, WA, Trevor (Diana) Johnson of Hillsborough, NJ, and Rachel (Josh) Johnson Curry of Henry; and great-grandchildren, Avery, Emerson, Gwen, Vivienne, Alex and Elliotte.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Bill.
For 44 years, Max worked as a broadcast engineer for WEEK–TV before retiring in 2001. He was a member of Mossville United Methodist Church, where he played Dartball and lent his beautiful baritone voice to the choir. He was also a member of Pearce Community Center, where he line-danced and, later, played the music at the group's local performances.
A kid at heart, Max especially loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made each of them the center of his world when he was with them. He loved wearing his red Santa hat and passing out gifts on Christmas Eve, reminiscing about his youth, and just being among family. Max's kind spirit will live on through them.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chillicothe City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mossville United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020