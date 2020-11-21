1/1
Maxie "Max" Conlee
PEORIA - Maxie Lee Conlee of Peoria passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 77.
Born in Peoria on January 19, 1943, to Edward and Margie (Jump) Conlee, he married Joy Welch on October 1, 1960, and she survives.
He is also survived by his son, Greg (Linda) Conlee; daughters, Tracy Conlee and Pam Conlee; grandsons, Gregory (Annevay) Conlee and Blake Conlee; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy (Tammy) Conlee, Mark (Sharon) Conlee and Brian (Carrie) Conlee; sisters, Sandy Anthony, Judy (Jim) Mankle and Sherry Leadley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward Conlee Jr.
Max worked in the concrete field his entire career. He first worked for Ed Conlee Concrete, before starting Max Conlee Concrete. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been accorded. Private family services will be held. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
