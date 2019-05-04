|
Maxine Birky
EUREKA - Mary Maxine Birky, 96, of Eureka, formerly of Morton, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Eureka Advocate Hospital.
She was born on June 12, 1922, in Delta, Ill., to Grover and Carrie (Burnett) Vick. She married Robert Birky on Feb. 19, 1950, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2009.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sally (Timothy) Erdel of Mishawaka, Ind., and Lois Birky of Morton; three grandchildren, Sarah Beth (Matthew) Getz, Rachel (Peter) Martens and Matthew Erdel; and three great-grandchildren, Jack and Chloe Getz and Peter Martens.
Maxine had been a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She later attended Grace Church in Morton and Groveland Missionary Church.
Maxine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Maxine's family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for their loving care.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Timothy Erdel officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Groveland Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Rural Home Missionary Association in Morton or World Partner's Missionary Church with "Nathan Moser Children's Education Fund" noted in the memo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019