|
|
Maxine "Bobbe" Hulslander
ELMWOOD - Maxine "Bobbe" B. Hulslander, 93, of Elmwood, formerly of Annawan, passed away at 3:51 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Country Comfort in Elmwood.
She was born on August 14, 1926, in Swan Creek, IL, to Ora and Goldie (Wells) Kirby. Maxine married Vincent Hulsander on November 9, 1946, in Annawan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2019.
She is survived by five children, Mary (the late Gary) Case of Elmwood, Venita (Gary) Moody of Yates City, Steven (Teresa) Hulslander of Tampa, Florida, John (Marilyn) Hulslander of East Peoria and Daniel (Lisa) Hulslander of Marietta, Georgia; one brother, Glen (Val) Kirby; one sister, Melba Twomey; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Bobbe was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Don Kirby; six sisters, Mary Eleanor Farr, Fran Walker, Ruth Shaw, Donna Lee McCollom, Eva Marie Kirby and Bessie Jane Kirby; and one grandson, Adam Dillon Hulslander.
Bobbe was a homemaker and, later in life, worked in the cafeteria at the Elmwood Elementary School. Bobbd was an excellent golfer. She served on the Altar Rosary Society at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood. She was also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 50 years. Most of all, she loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood. Burial of ashes will immediately follow service at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020