Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elmwood, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Hulslander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine "Bobbe" Hulslander


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine "Bobbe" Hulslander Obituary
Maxine "Bobbe" Hulslander
ELMWOOD - Maxine "Bobbe" B. Hulslander, 93, of Elmwood, formerly of Annawan, passed away at 3:51 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Country Comfort in Elmwood.
She was born on August 14, 1926, in Swan Creek, IL, to Ora and Goldie (Wells) Kirby. Maxine married Vincent Hulsander on November 9, 1946, in Annawan, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2019.
She is survived by five children, Mary (the late Gary) Case of Elmwood, Venita (Gary) Moody of Yates City, Steven (Teresa) Hulslander of Tampa, Florida, John (Marilyn) Hulslander of East Peoria and Daniel (Lisa) Hulslander of Marietta, Georgia; one brother, Glen (Val) Kirby; one sister, Melba Twomey; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Bobbe was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Don Kirby; six sisters, Mary Eleanor Farr, Fran Walker, Ruth Shaw, Donna Lee McCollom, Eva Marie Kirby and Bessie Jane Kirby; and one grandson, Adam Dillon Hulslander.
Bobbe was a homemaker and, later in life, worked in the cafeteria at the Elmwood Elementary School. Bobbd was an excellent golfer. She served on the Altar Rosary Society at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood. She was also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 50 years. Most of all, she loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elmwood. Burial of ashes will immediately follow service at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -