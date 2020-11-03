Maxine Kern
METAMORA - Maxine Kern, 101, of Metamora, IL passed away at 8:10 am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 16, 1919 in rural Washburn, IL to Ben F. and Mary P. (Meismer) Knoblauch. She married Robert L. Kern on August 29, 1942 in Peoria, IL. He passed away on July 4, 2005.
Surviving are her children Chuck (Susan) Kern and Carolyn (Don) Chovan both of Metamora, Bob (Sue) Kern of Morton, and Jackie (Tim) Mason of Washington; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; brother Donald Knoblauch of Metamora; and sister-in-law Rosemary Knoblauch of Metamora. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Marilyn and Joe Gartner, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, and three brothers.
Maxine was a 1938 graduate from Browns Business College. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora and the Altar and Rosary Society. Maxine was a contomptor operator, a farmer's wife for 62 years, and an election judge for 23 years.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548 or to the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.