Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Maxine L. Childress


1925 - 2020
Maxine L. Childress Obituary
Maxine L. Childress
BARTONVILLE – Maxine L. Childress, 94, of Bartonville, passed away at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. She was born on August 13, 1925 in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of Leota Mae Hendry and William Ernest McEvoy. She married Verice E. Childress on September 18, 1948 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2015 in Bartonville.
Maxine is survived by her four children, Kathleen (Tod) Larke of Bloomington, Richard (Kil) Childress, Christine Childress, and Thomas Childress, all of Bartonville; six granddaughters, Denise, Brianne, Molly, Caroline, Echo, and Tegan; three great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers.
Maxine last worked as the activity coordinator for Zeller Mental Hospital in Peoria. She had previously worked for Bemis Bag Company and the Peoria State Hospital.
She was a member of Bartonville United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Nile in Peoria, and a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She loved to can and cook, travel around the world with her husband, and plan her family reunions. She was a garage sale maven and a lover of birds.
Maxine's graveside service will take place at a later date in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to Maxine's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
