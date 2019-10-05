|
Maxine L. Wooden
PEORIA - Maxine L. Wooden (Short), age 92, passed away at Manor Court in Peoria on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Maxine was born to Alva and Golda (Staley) Short in Ridge Field, IL, on May 5. 1927. She married John E. Wooden in Newton, IL, on June 23, 1946. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2005.
Maxine is survived by a son, Gregory (Pamela) Wooden of Peoria; granddaughter, Shelby (Bryan) Witherbee of St. Peters, MO; grandson, Patrick (Rachel) Wooden of East Peoria, IL; granddaughter, Kristen (James) Paton of Ellensburg, WA; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Avery and Braeden Witherbee, Josie Wooden and Aislin and Dexter Paton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Bernice Field, Clella French, Norma Jean Mason and Carl Short.
Maxine was raised in Newton, IL. After marrying, she moved to Peoria. In later years, she and her husband moved to Hanna City, where they raised quarter and thoroughbred horses. She was always a hard worker and enjoyed the country life of vegetable gardens and helping her husband with the horses. Maxine especially enjoyed spending time with her family, often found watching movies and reciting poems with her grandkids and great-grandkids. While living at Manor Court, Maxine's favorite leisure activities included playing bingo and completing word search puzzles.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Dennis Owens will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019