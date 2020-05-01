|
Sister Mechtild (Nora Jean) Swearingen
PEORIA - Sister Mechtild (Nora Jean) Swearingen O.S.B. passed away peacefully at her home, the Pan de Vida Monastery in Torreon, Mexico on April 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family of Benedictine Sisters. Born Nora Jean Swearingen to Henry Grady and Margaret Cosgrove Swearingen on August 22, 1923, she attended St. Bernard's Grade School in Peoria and graduated from The Academy of Our Lady in Peoria in 1941. After two years at Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, she fulfilled a personal calling and joined the Benedictine community of Sisters at the Mount in Atchison. Earning her B.A. there, she soon took on her first assignment as a teacher at a local Catholic school. She taught there until 1950, when she decided to volunteer to be a part of a Benedictine teaching mission in Mexico City, Mexico. Sister Mechtild moved to Mexico and remained there, serving the people of Mexico throughout her entire life. Sister Mechtild started first as a teacher in Mexico City, then served as principal of St. Patrick's Parish School in Mexico City. Through the years she took time to pursue graduate studies in phonetics at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. From 1968 to 1980 she served as Prioress of her St. Benedict Monastery community. After two terms as Prioress, she became Principal of Colegio Guadalupe in Tulpetlac, where she served untiringly for twenty years. Her greatest love was this very school she helped found.The school was built by her Benedictine Community in 1963 to offer a quality Catholic education for children from low-income families located in Santa Maria Turpetlac outside of Mexico City.
In 2000, she moved from Mexico City to the Benedictine Sisters at Pan de Vida Monastery in Torreon. There she taught English as a second language to adults seeking to enhance their job opportunities within Torreon, or to help them with their immigration to the United States. Although Mexico had been home to Sister Mechtild for over seventy years, if asked, she would always say "I'm from Peoria". Over the years she had come back often to visit her Swearingen and O'Neill families here in the States. She is survived by many nephews and nieces. Sister Mechtild was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Grady and Jack and one sister, Margaret "Marge" O'Neill. Cremation has been accorded and interment will be at St. Joseph's Church in Torreon.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020