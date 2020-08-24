1/1
Medley A. "Med" Tornow
1940 - 2020
PEORIA - Medley Arden "Med" Tornow, 80, died on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
Med was born to Lester Harold and Ardis Evangeline (Monson) Tornow on February 18, 1940, in Princeton, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marlene Dorjahn. He married Kathie Ellen (Liermann) Tornow on August 29, 1964, in Chicago, IL. She survives.
Med is also survived by two sons, Nicholas (Dawn) Tornow of East Peoria and Matthew (Sarah) Tornow of Saint Cloud, MN; and five grandchildren: Naomi, Eden, Nicholas, Sören and Ida.
Med graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1962, and received his Law degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1965. A member of the Peoria and Illinois State Bar Associations, he practiced law in Peoria for 55 years. He was a 33rd degree Mason and a longtime member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded. There will be no visitation, but a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Medley's name may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is handling arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
