|
|
Megan Rae Brakebill
PEORIA — Megan Rae Brakebill, age 39, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home.
Megan was born on February 19, 1980, in Peoria, IL, to Douglas and Kathe (Foste) McClain. She married Thomas Brakebill in December 1998 and he preceded her in death in November of 2017. Also preceded her in death are her father, Douglas, and her sister, Erin Barnett.
Surviving are her mother, Kathe (Roger) Hunsicker of Peoria, IL; her fiancé, Bruce Hilch of Peoria; her children, Sam, Hunter and Max Brakebill and Zoey Hilch, all of Chillicothe; and her brother, Matt (Erika) McClain of Arkansas. Also surviving are many family members who loved Megan.
Megan graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School and attended the Ozarka College Nursing Program. Megan was a loving mother and always happiest when surrounded by her doting children. She dedicated herself to their needs. A dear friend to all who knew her, Megan's loss is a loss for all of us.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, IL. Memorials may be made to the children at GoFundMe (Tom and Megan's Kids) https://www.gofundme.com/megan039s-kids. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019