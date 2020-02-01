Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
View Map
Melba Stone


1920 - 2020
Melba Stone Obituary
Melba Stone
CANTON - Melba B. Stone, 99, of Canton passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.
She was born on December 18, 1920, in Table Grove to Ralph and Vada (Strode) Brown. Melba married Claudie Stone on December 30, 1945, in Canton. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2004.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Gerald Brown, Victor Brown and Kenneth Brown; and four sisters, Thelma Lane, Onita Long, Beulah Patterson and Esther Wright.
Surviving are two children, Andrew Stone of Fairview and Lynda (Donald) Luman of Urbana; two grandsons, Bryan (Stacey) Luman and Nathan (Kate) Luman; four great-grandchildren, Simon, Henry, Eleonore and Kai Luman; and many nieces and nephews.
Melba graduated from Fairview High School and later from Western Illinois Teachers College. She worked as a school teacher, starting in Smith School in rural Fairview (a one-room school). She also taught in Canton and Spoon River Valley and retired from Farmington School as a first grade teacher at Harris School. She was an active member of Providence Chapel United Methodist Church until it closed. Melba was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority, Fairview Women's Club and Fulton County Farm Bureau.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
