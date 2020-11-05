1/1
Melba "Jo" Tucker
PEORIA — Melba Josephine "Jo" Tucker, 81, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 5:50 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Generations at Peoria.
She was born on January 15, 1939 in Peoria, IL to Emery and Ila (Burwell) Thurston.
Surviving are her two daughters, Deb (Brandt) Tucker-Bechtold of Peoria and Kim (Michael) Predmore of Bartonville; three grandchildren, Tucker (Vince) Bechtold-Coco, Garrick Predmore, and Hanna Bechtold; and one brother, Dean (Joyce) Thurston of Kewanee, IL. Her parents, one grandson Christopher Predmore, three sisters Joanne Homann, Janice Jennings and Nancy Leadley preceded her in death.
Jo had a BSN and worked at Proctor Hospital for many years retiring as the employee health coordinator. She was a member of First Federated Church in Peoria serving on many committees and volunteering in many capacities. She attended all of her grandchildren activities and was their biggest supporter. She was an avid Gardner, loved playing cards and hosting meals for family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
