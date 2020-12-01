1/1
Melda Harrison
1917 - 2020
PEKIN - Melda A. Harrison, 103, of Pekin passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born July 24, 1917, in Mt. Pisgah, Ark., to Ed and Lena (Highsmith) Crozier, she married Rev. Charles Linza Harrison on Oct. 30, 1932. He died on April 3, 1995. She also was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Joe Harrison and Eddie W. Harrison; one grandson, Larry E. Harrison; three brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Ruth Parks of Springfield; her daughter-in-law, Beverly Harrison of Pekin; four grandchildren, Ross (Karen) Parks, John D. Harrison, James A. (Mary) Harrison and Janni Harrison; four great-grandchildren, Randi Parlss Burns, Lawrence E. Harrison, Heather Harrison and Faith Harrison; one great-great-grandson, Calvin Curless; and many nieces and nephews.
A devout Christian, Melda was formerly an active letter writer who enjoyed cooking, reading and being with her family.
She formerly had been an office worker in Springfield and an election judge in Searcy, Ark.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Searcy, Ark.
Private services will be held at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, near Searcy, Ark. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
