Melissa A. "Missy" Beckett
PEORIA - Melissa A. "Missy" Beckett, 49, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November, 18, 1969, in Peoria, Illinois, to Bryan J. and Anna Marie (Fosco) Williams. She married Joshua Beckett on August 24, 2012, in Tazewell County, Illinois. He survives.
She is also survived by her mother, Anna Marie Williams of Peoria, Illinois; one son, Cory Nelson of East Peoria, Illinois; one brother, Craig Williams of Washington, Illinois; two nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Melissa worked as a Personal Assistant for DORS at the State of Illinois. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed the outdoors.
A memorial gathering will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Foster Pet Outreach and TAPS.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019