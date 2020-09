Melissa E. LusterGERMANTOWN HILLS - Melissa E. Luster, 52, of Germantown Hills, IL, formerly of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 11:47 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence.She was born on December 11, 1967, in Peoria, IL, to Chester H. and Meridee A. (Anderson) Wurster. She married Trent Luster on May 24, 2000, in Eureka, IL.Surviving are her husband, Trent of Germantown Hills; children, Nicole Gordon of Germantown Hills, Robert Gordon of Sunnyland and Trent Rubel of Spring Bay; grandchildren, Michael Gordon, Mason Rubel, Kye Rubel and Nora Knaub; father, Chet (Georgia) Wurster of Spring Bay; siblings, Christine (Michael) Biagini of Washington, Sherrie (Jeff) Pollard of Germantown Hills and Scott (Jenny) Sheets and Shawn Sheets, both of Spring Bay; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her mother.Melissa was a bar manager and a great cook. She enjoyed going to Cancun and motorcycle riding with Trent, except when it rained. She was a 30-year member of the Women's Auxillary. She loved everyone, had a big heart and looked at everybody as family. Melissa was a devoted wife, mother and Nana to everyone.Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with a celebration of life to follow at 7 p.m. at Spring Bay American Legion Hall Post 1115. Cremation will be accorded following her service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary, 500 Legion Lane, East Peoria, IL 61611; Germantown Hills Fire and Rescue, 313 Prairie Avenue, Germantown Hills, IL 61548; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com