Melissa Hill
WASHINGTON - Melissa Rinehart Hill, 45, of Lake Worth, FL and formerly of Washington, IL passed away on May 27, 2019.
She was born in Peoria, IL to Alex and Nancy Rinehart on January 9, 1974. Melissa received a master's degree in recreational therapy and went on to work for the West Palm Beach Veteran's Administration Hospital until retiring. She had such a passion for her career; she truly loved her patients and invested herself with their rehabilitation. Melissa has battled several illnesses courageously since the age of 17. She exuded grace and strength and was a great role model for others. In 2017, Melissa married the love of her life, James "Jim" Hill. While Melissa enjoyed many hobbies, her favorite was as First Mate of Loggerhead Dive Charters next to her Captain Jim.
Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Jim; parents, Alex and Nancy Rinehart of Washington, IL; sister, Kimberly Rinehart of CO; brothers, Patrick (Amy) Rinehart and Andrew (Stephanie) Rinehart of Washington, IL; niece, Oliva; nephews, Thomas and Alexander; and her fur-babies, Bentley and Tigger. Also left to cherish her memory are her maternal grandfather, Paul Kawolsky; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; her mother-in-law, Elaine Hill; and her sister-in-law, Susie Cotnoir. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Kawolsky and paternal grandparents, Bill and Ruth Rinehart.
Visiting hours will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461, on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Washington, IL. Melissa's final resting place will be in Derby, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa's memory to or Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach, FL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019