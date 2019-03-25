Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Renski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Renski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melissa Renski Obituary
Melissa Renski
CHILLICOTHE - Melissa A. Renski, age 45, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Melissa was born on January 4, 1974, in Peoria, a daughter of Michael McCarthy and Sandra M. Swendsen. She married Michael J. Renski on October 19, 2012, in Peoria.
Her husband, Michael of Chillicothe, survives, along with her mother, Sandra (Bruce) Scott of Delavan, IL. She is also survived by 1 daughter, Savannah Besco of Chillicothe; 2 step-sons, Jacob of Metamora and Adam of Morton; 2 brothers, Patrick (Sarah) McCarthy of Washington and Tony Pari of Chicago; 4 half brothers, Joey, Jason, Jacob and Michael McCarthy, all of Peoria; and two step-sisters, Breah (Michelle Riggs) Scott of Bloomington and Kaitlyn Scott of Peoria Heights.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael McCarthy.
Melissa was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and was employed at OSF Medical Center, working in the Insurance Department. She loved gardening and reading.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. Michael Driscoll will officiate and burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a trust fund for daughter, Savannah; or Illinois CancerCare.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now