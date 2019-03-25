Melissa Renski

CHILLICOTHE - Melissa A. Renski, age 45, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Melissa was born on January 4, 1974, in Peoria, a daughter of Michael McCarthy and Sandra M. Swendsen. She married Michael J. Renski on October 19, 2012, in Peoria.

Her husband, Michael of Chillicothe, survives, along with her mother, Sandra (Bruce) Scott of Delavan, IL. She is also survived by 1 daughter, Savannah Besco of Chillicothe; 2 step-sons, Jacob of Metamora and Adam of Morton; 2 brothers, Patrick (Sarah) McCarthy of Washington and Tony Pari of Chicago; 4 half brothers, Joey, Jason, Jacob and Michael McCarthy, all of Peoria; and two step-sisters, Breah (Michelle Riggs) Scott of Bloomington and Kaitlyn Scott of Peoria Heights.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael McCarthy.

Melissa was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and was employed at OSF Medical Center, working in the Insurance Department. She loved gardening and reading.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. Michael Driscoll will officiate and burial of cremains will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a trust fund for daughter, Savannah; or Illinois CancerCare.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary