Melissa Rinehart-Hill
WASHINGTON - Melissa Leah-Anne Rinehart Hill, 45, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
She was born in Peoria, IL, to Alex and Nancy Rinehart on January 9, 1974. Melissa received a master's degree in recreational therapy and worked for the West Palm Beach Veteran's Administration Hospital until retiring. She had such a passion for her career; she truly loved her patients and invested herself with their rehabilitation. Melissa had battled several illnesses courageously since the age of 17. She exuded grace and strength and was a great role model for others. In 2017, Melissa married the love of her life, James "Jim" Hill. While Melissa enjoyed many hobbies, her favorite was as First Mate of Loggerhead Dive Charters, next to her Captain Jim.
Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Jim; parents, Alex and Nancy Rinehart of Washington, IL; sister, Kimberly Rinehart of Aurora, CO; brothers, Patrick (Amy) Rinehart and Andrew (Stephanie) Rinehart, both of Washington, IL; niece, Oliva; nephews, Thomas and Alexander; and her fur-babies, Bentley and Tigger. Also left to cherish her memory are her maternal grandfather, Paul Kawolsky; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Kawolsky; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Ruth Rinehart.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, IL. Melissa's final resting place will be in Derby, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melissa's memory to the .
Melissa's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019