Melody J. Marinich
PEORIA - Melody J. Marinich, age 70, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2:49 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1948, in Pekin to Lyle and Elma (Woodman) Roberts. She married Anthony "Mike" Marinich on Feb. 17, 1967, in Peoria. He survives, along with one son, Michael Marinich of Peoria; one daughter, Misty Marinich of Peoria; one grandson, Kyle Roberts of Peoria; and one sister, Joan Borland of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Joannie McVicker.
Melody was a bus driver for District 150 for several years.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses, especially Jill, on 2nd floor at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
You may view Melody's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2019