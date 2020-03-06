|
|
Melody Smith
EAST PEORIA — Melody Smith, 62, of East Peoria passed away at 1:45 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on August 12, 1957, to Delmar and Cheryl Stokes Smith Sr.
Surviving are her father, Delmar Smith Sr. of Morton; her dog, Mickey; one brother, Delmar (Cathy) Smith Jr. of Gridley; one sister, Joy (Paul) Mason of Fairbury; six nieces and nephews, Josh (Whitney) Smith, Anna (Chad) Bittner, Abby (Casey) Vaughan, Jessica Mason, Suanne (Ramiro) Medina, Emma Mason and 12 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl.
Melody was a long-time school social worker at Metamora School District.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and time outdoors, especially Colorado.
Her funeral will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Rev. Tanya Edwards-Evans will officiate. A visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 am before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020