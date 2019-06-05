|
|
Melody Strauss
WASHINGTON - Melody J. Strauss, 68, of Washington, IL, formerly of Woodstock, IL, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, gracefully and peacefully, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 28, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas, to Philip A. and Dorothy Jean Walker Horn. She married Lt. Richard E. Clemmons on November 27, 1968. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1972. They had two children, Michelle (Mark) Fuery of Phoenix, AZ, and Charles (Kristin) Strauss of Algonquin, IL. She remarried on December 14, 1974, and had two children, Frederick "Rick" (Renee) Strauss of Burlington, WI, and Kevin (Mandi) Strauss of Pekin, IL. All 4 children have survived her.
She is survived by 12 grandchildren, Caitie Strauss, Emily Jorgensen, Jennifer Becker, Sarah Strauss, Hannah Strauss, Alyssa Reinke, Tyler Reinke, Khyden Strauss, Teyah Strauss, Tynsee Strauss, Leah Strauss and Landen Sale. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, Myka, Oaklee, Kinslee, Melodee, Haizel, Easton and Maddox. She is also survived by two sisters, Anita (Bill) Kizziar of Dallas, TX, and Carol Barnard of Georgetown, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; her brother, W.D. Horn; and brother-in-law, Mark Barnard.
A local memorial services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Peoria. A private family memorial service will be held next spring when the blue bonnets bloom in Texas, per her wishes. She sleeps in death awaiting the resurrection, when Jesus will call and she, herself will answer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The .
To view Melody's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton-woolseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019