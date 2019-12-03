|
Melva Gordon
PEORIA - Melva Eilleen Gordon, 78, of Peoria passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on January 27, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana, the daughter of Mr. Elmer Walter and Mrs. Mabel E. Freeman Tolliver. She married Mr. Sherald H. Gordon on August 17, 1967.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years; one sister, Mrs. Eleanor T. (Albert) Wylie of Peoria; two nieces, Ms. Staci R. Wylie of Downers Grove, IL, and Mrs. Donnette Anitra "Missy" (Albert Jr.) Brass of Shorewood, IL; one nephew, Mr. Donald F. (Jacqueline) Griffin of Millbrook, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eilleen was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Mrs. Amelia Ruth Griffin.
Eilleen spent her early years in Paris, IL, before moving to Mount Vernon, IL, in 1951, and to Peoria, IL, in 1955, where she attended Manual (Training} High School, graduating in 1958. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1962 and a Master of Education in 1968 from Bradley University.
Eilleen's entire teaching career of 47 years was spent in Peoria Public Schools. Her first teaching assignment was in 2nd grade at McKinley Grade School in 1962. She spent most of her teaching years as a 1st grade teacher at Thomas Jefferson School, retiring in 2009. She was a member of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
Eilleen enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching "Wheel of Fortune." She was a keen card player, spending many Sunday evenings playing "Kings in the Corner" with family. She loved traveling with her husband. Vancouver, Canada, was a favorite destination.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. The Rev. Samuel Duren will officiate. Entombment will be in Chapel of Peace.
Memorials may be made to the .
To view Eilleen's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019