Melvin D. Budd
LACON - Melvin Deen Budd, 95, of Lacon passed away at UnityPoint Health-Methodist on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Born in Clawson, MI, on November 28, 1923, to the late Carl and Florence Deneen Budd, he married Justine Klein on April 26, 1947, in Lacon.
Mel served his country in the Pioneer Battalion, Fourth Marine Division and Fifth Marine Amphibious Corps. He was one of the five percent that made it back from Iwo Jima alive. He received a presidential Citation for Valor, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, the World War II Victory Medal, and Good Conduct medal. After returning, he spent 44 years on the Illinois River as a marine contractor, President and co-owner of Deneen River Company, Inc., holding a U.S. Coast Guard River Pilot License. Mel was a member of the Flying 20s Airplane Club, where he earned his single engine air pilot license. He was a lifetime member of both the 15 Club and Lacon American Legion Post 593. He was on the Honor Flight to Washington DC on May 26, 2010. Mel enjoyed vacations on Sanibel Island and fishing in Crosslake, MN.
Mel is survived by his wife, Justine; sons, Melvin (Cathy) Budd Jr. and John (Cheryl) Budd, both of Lacon; daughters, Maryanne (Gary) Anerino of Zionsville, IN, Stephanie Martin of Altoona, IA, and Laurie (Greg) Vincent of rural Lacon; brother, Ronald (Darlene) Budd of Lincoln; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon and Jay Budd.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Lacon. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at a later date and memorials can be made to the Peoria Honor Flight.
Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019