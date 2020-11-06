Melvin "Mel" E. Moffitt

PEORIA - Melvin Eugene Moffitt, 85, passed from life to death October 21, 2020 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A remembrance gathering and scattering of cremains will be held at Prairie Gardens in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois at a later date.

Mel was born in Rock Island Illinois, September 7, 1935. He grew up on a family farm in Hillsdale, Illinois. An alumnus of Bradley, University in Peoria, Illinois he served in the Army ROTC program. Mel worked at AMETEK and was also a draftsman for the Rock Island Railroad in Silvis, Illinois.

Mel's true passion was auto racing. In the late '50's and early 60's, he drag-raced until a fiery crash resulted in a head injury. However, Mel often bragged that, despite the crash, he still had the "fastest time of the day!" He continued in the sport as a car-owner racing IMCA Sprint Cars and at the Knoxville Iowa Raceway for many years. During those years, Mel was respected by owners, drivers and race fans across the country and into Canada. Mel was an advocate for the sport of car racing and championed against severe EPA noise restrictions.

Mel and his wife and business partner, Leola, owned and operated L & M Speed Specialties in East Moline, Illinois. In later years, Mel returned to Peoria where he worked for the Peoria Public Library System. Mel was a promoter of the Great Race which features antique vehicles racing from coast-to-coast across America and making a "pit stop" in Peoria in 1989. He was also involved in returning Illinois' oldest automobile, an 1898 Duryea, to the city of Peoria where it was made.

Mel was the son of Harold and Lucille Moffitt and brother to Gerald, Bill, and Jim. He was the father to Kim, Greg and Jay, and a grandfather. Mel was a treasured friend to Mike Rucker of Peoria, who always believed the best of him. Thank you to the staff of Bettendorf Health Care for the care and kindness and to Clay Turkle for his friendship and spiritual care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store