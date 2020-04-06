Home

Melvin F. Stechman


1946 - 2020
Melvin F. Stechman Obituary
Melvin F. Stechman
DEER CREEK - Melvin F. Stechman, 74, of Deer Creek, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2020, at his home.
Mel was born on January 26, 1946, in Peoria to Lawrence Rowell and Jeanette (Earl) Stechman. He was adopted by Earl D. Stechman at the age of three. All have preceded him in death. Also, preceding Mel in death were one sister and two special grandsons, Keegan "Gunnar" Beal and Derek Bryan.
Mel is survived by three sons, Michael Stechman (Holly Zeller) of East Peoria, Curt (Beth) Stechman of Mackinaw and Shane (Becky) Stechman of Edgerton, WI; two daughters, Nita (Jim) Spratt of LeRoy and Kelly Beal of Peoria; 10 grandchildren; three brothers, one sister; and the love of his life, Judy Stechman of Deer Creek.
Mel graduated from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 1964. He retired, after 38 years, from Caterpillar, Inc. He was co-owner of K & M Village Tap in Deer Creek, his lifelong dream. Mel was a member of the Deer Creek Sons of the American Legion Post #1276. He was an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren, following their activities, and making memories with new and old friends at the bar. Mel spent his life making people laugh.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw will be assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keegan's Krew Anti-Bullying Campaign.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
