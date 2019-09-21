|
|
Melvin G. "Pete" Barth
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Melvin G. "Pete" Barth, 79, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk, with Pastor Joy Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the church. Inurnment with military rites will be follow at Minonk Twp. Cemetery in Minonk.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria or the .
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk, IL, is assisting the family with services.
Pete was born on June 11, 1940, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Gustave E. and Greta Upts Barth.
Surviving are one brother, Vernon (Betty) Barth of Minonk; and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clarence "Bill" Barth; and one sister, Marilyn Katherine Barth.
Pete was a member of the Cedar Hills Baptist Church in Dunlap, IL. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from Caterpillar in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019