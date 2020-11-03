1/1
Melvin Heinold
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Heinold
EUREKA – Melvin D. Heinold, 101, of Eureka, formerly of Deer Creek, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Melvin was born on August 24, 1919, in Paulding, Ohio, to George and Mary (Zuercher) Heinold. He married Mary Helen Underwood on December 20, 1941, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on October 6, 1997. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings.
He is survived by two sons, Donald (Peg) Heinold of Eureka and Daniel (Carol) Heinold of Deer Creek; eight grandchildren, Brent (Julie) Heinold, Shelli (John) Streit, Cheri (Allan) Ogg, Cori (David) Tapp, Megan (Bill) White, Clint (Stephanie) Heinold, Thad (Elizabeth) Heinold and Grant (Anne) Heinold; 24 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Melvin was a World War II veteran serving our country as an infantry medic in the European Theater of Operations. He took part in the Liberation of Paris Parade and received the Purple Heart for injuries incurred in the Hurtgen Forest Battle.
He was the founder of Heinold Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. Melvin had an inventive mind and enjoyed working in his shop creating items for his sons' and grandchildren's enjoyment. In addition to tinkering, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Words to describe Melvin would include quiet, patient, dedicated and a constant positive supporter.
Melvin was a godly man who never had an unkind word for anyone and is now in the presence of Jesus Christ his Savior.
He was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, where a visitation will be held at 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, with church ministers officiating, followed by a private family service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and masks are required. A private burial will be at the Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Goodfield, where military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army.
The family would like to thank the entire Eureka Apostolic Christian Home Staff for the excellent quality of care and friendship they provided Melvin during the later years of his life.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials in Melvin's name can be made to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall or Midwest Food Bank.
To leave an online for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved