Melvin J. Shoup
PEORIA – Melvin J. Shoup, 86, of Peoria, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Melvin was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Peoria to Melvin M. and Josephine M. (Rice) Shoup. He married Rose M. Rush on July 9, 1960; she preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2017. Also, preceding him in death are his parents.
Surviving is his son, Kent (Tonya) Shoup of Peoria; one brother, Jim (Bev) Shoup of Washington, IN; and several nieces and nephews.
He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Melvin was an installer for Western Electric where he met Rose, who was an operator for Bell Telephone at the time. He went on to work for CILCO (Ameren) for many years and went back to school to get his degree in accounting. Melvin was a founding member of Richwoods Christian Church in Peoria. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father as well as a kind, patient, and generous person. Melvin was an avid fan of Bradley Basketball and was a season ticket holder for many years.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. Rev. Marty Hunt will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sat. April 20, at the mortuary prior to the service. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army.
Memorials may be made to Richwoods Christian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019