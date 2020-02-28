|
Melvin "Mel" Morger
EAST PEORIA - Melvin "Mel" Robert Morger 1927 – 2020. His life was well lived and he was well loved! The Lord called him home in a peaceful manner with his family by his side, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in his 92nd year.
This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be extremely missed by his wife and best friend of 66 years Gail (Sharp) and their children Janice (Steve) Miller, Michael (Bridgitte), Judith (Bob) Blackwell, Mark (Donna), Julia Zehr, and Matthew. He is grandfather to 23 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by their daughter, Jeanine McMichael, his parents George and Orvetta, one sister Shirley, 6 brother-in-laws, 3 sister-in-laws, 2 granddaughters, and 1 great granddaughter.
Family and helping people were important in Mel's life. He was proud and honored to be the father, grandfather and great-grandfather to our large family.
Born in Rankin, IL, Dec. 7, 1927, he graduated East Peoria Community High School, served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Air Force. After retiring from Caterpillar, he worked several years at Advanced Medical Transport.
He had a long-standing relationship with God and shared his faith with those he met.
Mel will be forever remembered for his caring heart and unconditional love of family and people. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort knowing he is in heaven watching over us.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. A time to celebrate his life will follow at the First United Methodist Church, 154 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 4234 N Knoxville Ave suite B, Peoria, IL 61614. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020