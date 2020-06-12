Melvin Winkler
WASHBURN - Melvin S. Winkler, 91, of Washburn, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, 1:07 pm at his home in Washburn.
Private family graveside services will be held Sunday June 14, 2020 at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Washburn. Pastor Mark Gruden will officiate. Memorials may made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Parkinson Disease Foundation.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin was born March 26, 1929 in Washburn, IL to Saul and Helen (Sharp) Winkler. He married Gloria Quiram on October 7, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Washburn. She preceded him in death on August 1, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Willa (Stan) Ulrich, Loree (Dave) Augustine, Vince (Sherry) Winkler and Robyn (Mark) Arends, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and his sister, Ruth Remley.
His parents and one sister, Mary Boland, preceded him in death.
Melvin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Washburn and served in the United States Army in the Korean War.
He started his construction business in 1955 and never retired. He still dreamed of building houses.
Online condolences may be made to: WWW.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.