|
|
Melvina Bair
PEKIN — Melvina J. Bair, 88, of Pekin passed away at 9:50 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Pekin Manor.
Born Jan. 10, 1931, in Peoria to Albert L. and Mabel I. (Higginson) Conley, she married Fred L. Bair Sr. on July 27, 1951, in East Peoria. He died Oct. 4, 2005, in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Fred L. Bair Jr. on June 19, 2008, in Royalton; and one brother, Delbert Conley.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Decker of Peoria and Jeannine M. Gianessi of Pekin; one son, Steven Bair of Pekin; six grandchildren, Dustin Fardel, Joshua Bair, Zachariah Gianessi, Joseph Gianessi, Serena Gianessi and Koty Bair; two great-grandchildren and one sister, Delores McVay of Alto Loma, Calif.
Melvina worked as a sales associate at Bergner's in the Pekin Mall from when the store opened in 1973 until retiring in 1989.
She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Susannah Circle and the Young Adult Methodist Sunday school class. She also had formerly served the church in the missions work area.
Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Joel P. Catlin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the church. Burial will be Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 N. Fourth St., Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 23 to June 25, 2019