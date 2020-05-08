|
Meredith Basco Sweet
PEKIN ~ Meredith E. Basco Sweet, 43, of Pekin, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home.
Born April 7, 1977 in Peoria, she was the daughter of Thomas E. and Judith M. (Waskowski) Basco.
She is survived by her parents of Pekin; one daughter, E'cole Mucciante of Pekin; one son, Logan Mucciante of Pekin; two sisters, Brigette (Dan) Sullivan and Korissa (John) Burns, both of Pekin; five nephews, Zachary Sullivan, Carter Sullivan, Braden Sullivan, Gavin Burns and Drake Burns; an uncle, Tom Waskowski of Pekin and her aunt, Joyce Waskowski of Sun Valley, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Angel Noel Basco; three uncles, Bob Waskowski, Jim Waskowski and Jerry Waskowski and one aunt, Mary Waskowski.
A 1995 graduate of Pekin Community High School, Meredith was also a graduate of Illinois Central College. She had worked as a teacher's aide for Pekin Public Schools District 108.
Meredith was proud to be a mom and her kids were her everything. She loved following Logan with his sports, E'Cole with her plays, and all of their other activities too. She enjoyed being outdoors, loved family trips to Minnesota and fishing out on the lake. She also loved mushroom hunting. In earlier years, she was passionate about sports herself, playing tennis in high school, qualified for state for throwing the disc in junior high and played basketball and volleyball at St. Joseph School. She also played softball at Pekin Union Mission and most notably was part of winning a Gus Macker 3 on 3 tournament in Decatur.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
A private service with inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to an educational fund for her children in care of the funeral home, 500 N. Fourth St., Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020