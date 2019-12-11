|
|
Merle L. Smith
PEORIA - Merle L. Smith, age 95, of Peoria passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Liberty Village of Peoria.
Born February 14, 1924, in Peoria, a son to Leonard S. and Hattie E. (Hastings) Smith, he married Patricia Szidon in January of 2011, and she survives.
Also surviving are four step-children, Randy Szidon of Peoria, Jeff (Susan) Szidon of Silverhill, Alabama, Diane (Rick) Hendricks of Sarasota, Florida, and Tom (Beryl) Szidon of Johns Creek, Georgia; ten step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; two nieces, Carol Slaughter-Smith of Peoria Heights and Karen (Kent) Steiner of Fort Wayne, IN; one great-niece, Holly (Dan) McClain and their children, Connor, Cailan and Owen; and one great-nephew, Ben Steiner.
He was a Word War II Navy veteran, serving in Europe and the South Pacific in the Amphibious Forces. Merle was a D-Day survivor, receiving two Purple Hearts for his service. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, its Wednesday Volunteers work group and its F.T.F. Sunday School Class.
He worked 32 years for Addressograph-Multigraph and nine years for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, A.S.C.L. offices in the State of Affairs.
He was an avid golfer who competed in the Peoria city championship.
The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their special care given to Merle.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service, with military honors at 11 a.m., at the Swan Lake Memory Gardens Chapel. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate and burial will follow in Swan Lake Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials in Merle's memory may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019