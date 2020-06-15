Merle Lee Sr.
WASHINGTON – Merle D. Lee Sr., 86, of Washington, passed away peacefully at his home at 8:30am Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born August 31, 1933 in Peoria, IL to George and Emma Dieckow Lee. He married Patsy Ann Eakle September 4, 1954. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Edwin, Ellis, Glen, Donald; and three sisters, Irene, Betty, and Vivian.
Surviving are two sons, Merle (Bonnie) Lee Jr. of Peoria Heights, Brian (Margarita) Lee of San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren, Dawn (Eddie) Flanigan, Daniel (Shawna) Lee, Brianne (Stevie) Amburgey, Nathan Lee; nine great-grandchildren, Jake (Kennedie Brown) Jones, Braden (Lizzie Strohbehn) Jones, Max Flanigan, Mila Flanigan, Chloe Lambrich, Derek Lee, Aislyn Cole, Ledger Amburgey, Sylas Amburgey; significant other, Barbara "Boots" Darling; and several nieces and nephews.
Merle attended Washington Community High School. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. in manufacturing and development, retiring after 31 years of service. He was Past Master and life member of Taylor Masonic Lodge #98 in Washington.
Private services will be held with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Merle's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.