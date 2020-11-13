Merlin Albert Kiesewetter
CREVE COEUR - Merlin Albert Kiesewetter, 79, of Creve Coeur, IL passed away on November 8, 2020 in Wellington, Florida.
Merlin was born on October 12, 1941 in Peoria, IL, the son of Albert and Zona (McFarlin) Kiesewetter. Merlin married Carrie (Kirk) on December 29, 1972 in Peoria, IL.
Merlin is survived by his wife of 47 years and by his 3 children: Col. Glenn (Stephanie) Kiesewetter of Willard, MO; Heidi (Chris) Haught of St. Petersburg, FL; Kassie (Ryan) Miller of Wellington, FL; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 3 brothers: Marvin (Carol) Kiesewetter, Marion (Mary) Kiesewetter, Martin (Connie) Kiesewetter. Merlin was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Myron Kiesewetter.
Merlin graduated from Low Point Washburn High School in 1959, continuing on to Illinois State University, earning a bachelor's degree in 1963 and a masters degree in 1968, in psychology and guidance. Upon graduation, he started his career in education in East Peoria Elementary Schools, soon becoming a school guidance counselor and coach at Central Junior High. In the midst of his time as an educator, he prided himself in community involvement. He served as Mayor of Creve Coeur from 1981 - 1985 and spent 8 years as a Groveland Township Trustee. He then served as Dean of Students at Olympia High School, eventually becoming an Administrative Assistant until his "retirement" in 1994. His passion for working with youth, however, brought him out of retirement and led him to become the director of Tazewell County Regional Safe School in 1997 where he worked with at risk students for 10 more years. Merlin wasn't just an educator, he was a difference maker. A voice that demanded attention yet brought a smile with his compassionate heart. He didn't just teach kids - he changed them. He believed that you didn't talk at them, but had to work WITH them- he would farm with them, build with them, talk with them. He was well known for his motto - (the three R's) Respect, Responsibility, Repeat.
Merlin lived a full and rich life. He loved his family so well, and so beautifully. They truly could not have asked for a better husband, father, or grandfather, who was always present, always there to laugh and share in the moments and make the memories. He was the spunkiest guy around! He loved to maintain his farm, and take care of his cattle, spending time outdoors working was a great joy of his. When he wasn't outside, however, you would've found him in the auction barn yodeling his auction cry! Merlin owned Kiesewetter Auction Services for 35 years, another passion of his. He was honored to be invited as the head auctioneer for The Peoria Crime Stoppers Auction for several years.
Merlin loved the Lord and held both of his church families dear to his heart. He attended Christ Bible Church in Creve Coeur and during the winter, Connect Church of Royal Palm Beach, FL. Under the passionate biblical teachings of these ministers, his walk with the Lord continued to grow.
This man of many talents, not only loved his family fiercely, but also his country, the military, and Jesus.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17 at Remmert Funeral Home. (CDC guidelines will be applied). A private (family only) memorial service will be held at Christ Bible Church, Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM. If you would like to view this service virtually, go to Remmert Funeral Home Facebook Page and watch the live feed at the designated time. You are welcomed to join us for his graveside service at Fondulac Cemetery, East Peoria.
In memory of Merlin, donations can be made to Pekin Teen Challenge 2400 N. 8th Street Pekin, IL 61554 or Samaritan's Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.