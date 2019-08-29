|
Merlin Broers
WASHINGTON
Merlin F. "Max", "Mert" Broers, 89, of Eureka, IL, formerly of Bloomington and Washington, IL, died at 10:50 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, Illinois.
He was born on April 8, 1930, in Cazenovia, IL to Frank and Mabel Baker Broers. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather, one stepbrother, and one nephew.
Surviving are his sister, Norma Lee Ahrens of Eureka, IL, two nieces, LuAnn (Robert) DeBolt, Metamora, Melodie (Dan) Minger, Eureka, one stepniece and four stepnephews along many great-nieces and nephews.
Mert graduated as Valedictorian from Lowpoint High School in 1948, and could still recite his speech from memory shortly before his death. He was a Life Insurance Underwriter for Country Life in Bloomington, Illinois for 27 years, retiring in April 1992. While living in Washington he was a permanent party with the Air National Guard; assigned to the Peoria Regional Airport for 11 years.
He played saxophone and clarinet for the "Lamplighters" at the Tiara Ballroom in Bloomington for 15 years. Prior to that, he played in various bands in Peoria and Pekin.
He was a former member of the Musicians' Union in Pekin and Bloomington.
He belonged to the Chicago Home Office Underwriters Association and attended the Central Illinois Underwriters Association. He was a former member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. He attended Wesley United Methodist Church, Evangelical Free Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Grace United Methodist Church.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka for the loving care given to Max during his stay.
Funeral service for Merlin will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 401 Walnut Street, Washington. A visitation will be held before the service from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. A private burial will be at Linn-Mount Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, IL His nephew by marriage, The Rev. Robert DeBolt, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of arrangements, and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019