Merry Young
BRIMFIELD - Merry M. Young, 67, of Brimfield passed away at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 27, 1951, in Peoria, the daughter of Ralph and Alberta Fox Manuel. She married Daniel R. Young on May 5, 1984. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2013.
Merry is survived by her three children, Brenda (Matt) Legaspi of Edwards, Morgan (Kassie) Young of Savoy, IL, and Tony (Celine) Young of Newton, MA; four grandchildren, Lauren, Jaeden, Evan and Reese Legaspi; one brother, Peter Manuel of Peoria; and cousin, Marla Manuel of Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Merry attended Bradley University then worked at WMBD-TV in sales until her retirement in January of 2018.
She enjoyed gardening, singing and dancing to show tunes and reading, but most of all, she loved her family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Paul Arnold will officiate.
Memorials may be made to South Side Mission.
To view Merry's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019