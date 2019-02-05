|
Mervin G. Aden
CHILLICOTHE - Mervin G. Aden, 86, of Savoy, formerly of Chillicothe, Ogden and Royal, passed away at 10:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Royal, with the Rev. Emil Blobaum officating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Royal. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Mervin was born on Aug. 19, 1932, in St. Joseph, the son of Heye and Margaret (Roelfs) Aden. He married Sonna Lou Wills in 1955. She preceded him in death in 1983.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Adrian Stone) Aden of Sunrise, Fla., and Kevin (Jennifer) Aden of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Lebow, Abigail (Stan) Henaman and Katie Aden; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Berniece Aden of Champaign; brothers, Ray (Loretta) Aden of St. Joseph and Herb (Nancy) Aden of Newman; and his companion, Ruth Ann Buckles of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jan Ellen Aden; and sister, Irene Osterbur.
Mervin was an engineering graduate of the University of Illinois and had a master's from Bradley University. He went to work for Caterpillar in Peoria and retired after 34 years in 1997. He remained active in farming all of his life.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, serving in Korea.
Mervin was a licensed pilot and loved to fly. He was a member of Toastmasters, the Illinois Farm Bureau and First English Lutheran Church in Peoria and also attended St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Mervin enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, golfing and reading.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery Fund and the Paralyzed Disabled Veterans.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019