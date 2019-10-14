|
Mervyn Dean Wisner
PEORIA - Mervyn Dean Wisner, formerly of Peoria, was born on March 19, 1962, to Mervyn and Vonnie Wisner, and died in Lubbock, Texas, on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Merv graduated from Peoria Heights High School in 1980. He received his BSS from Cornell College (Mt. Vernon, Iowa) in 1984, and his Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy from Kansas State University in 1988. He worked as a counselor in Columbus, Nebraska, with Lutheran Family Services and his private practice, Marriage Plus. He transferred his counseling skills to auto finance, managing portfolios for Ford Motor Credit Centers in Nebraska, Michigan, South Carolina, Colorado and Texas; and later with Toyota and J.D. Byrider in Iowa.
He was married to Sheon Montgomery from 1985 to 2014, and was the loving father of one daughter, Mari. He is survived by his daughter, Mari of Lubbock, Texas; and family in Illinois: mother, Vonnie Cook Wisner; two sisters, Brenda Miller and Tammy Wisner; two brothers, Bryan Wisner of Las Vegas, Nevada, and William Wisner; 4 nieces; 4 nephews; and 3 great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at Living Waters Church, 7229 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019