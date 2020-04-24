Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Meta McCloud

Meta McCloud Obituary
Meta McCloud
PEORIA- Meta McCloud, 90, of Peoria, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side.
Meta was born on June 8, 1929 in Stuttgart, Germany to Josef and Frida (Bohn) Seitz. They preceded her in death along with an infant son, George.
Meta married Frank Fromm Sr. He preceded her in death. Meta later married Gerald McCloud on February 12, 1969.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years along with her children, Linda (Randy) Hadsell, Frank Fromm, Rick (Julie) Fromm, Scott (Kelly) Fromm, all of Peoria, Il and Cindy (Jerry) McGuire of Morton, IL; and ex son in law, Bruce Conger of Princeville, IL. Meta was blessed with grandchildren with whom she loved and they adored and loved her, Brandi Munoz, Jason (Casey) Conger, Holly (Chad) Clark, Nicole (Ryan) Cremeens, Ashley Fromm, Samantha Fromm, Taylor Fromm, Heather (Logan) Howell, Cody (Makie) Ryan, Scott Morrow,Derek Morrow, Megan Morrow, Amanda (Bradley) Allsup, Kelsey Keirsh and Kayla Jones. She was blessed with 19 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kyler, Kelsey, Jaycilynn, Monica, Allison, Jenna, Bryanna, Christian, Rys, Elliott, Bradley Jr., Zoey, Meta, Stefan, Brooklyn, Joseph, Jaxton and Everlynn; and one great great granddaughter, Keyari Coleman.
Meta loved all sports but was especially an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She enjoyed gardening and took pride in her home and yard. She loved all her family and friends. She loved to travel, gamble and design beautiful afghans. Meta was a great wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many who loved her dearly.
Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
