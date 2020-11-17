Michael A. Schmitt
SPRING BAY - Michael A. Schmitt, 69, of Spring Bay passed away peacefully at his home in the arms of his loving wife on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born on January 4, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Earl and Betty Schmitt. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Yvonne (Gries) Schmitt.
Also surviving are three children, Christopher (Christine) Schmitt of Metamora, Kathryn (Todd) Rusk of Washington and Dana (Anthony) Zitzka of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Jenna, Angela, Dylan, Adelyn, Chase, Charlie, Zach, Jake, Ava, Alexandra and Zoe; one aunt, JoAnn Widmer of Maryland Heights, MO; many nieces and nephews, especially Molly and Lexi Heinold; cousin, AKA Big Brother Earl Schmitt; and special friends, including Merle and Angie Eichorn, his steamfitter family and MTHS classmates.
He was preceded in death by his parents and dear friends, Bob Spillman and Bobby Thompson.
Mike was a member of the 1968 undefeated Metamora Redbird football team. The graduate of '69 remained a devoted fan throughout his life. He went on to become a proud union steamfitter with Local 353 of Peoria, IL. He retired with 43 years of service and accumulated 49 years of active membership within the union.
Mike loved wildlife and game sports. He was an avid bass fisherman and enjoyed duck and deer hunting. He also enjoyed gardening and prided himself on caring for his many birds and wildlife that visited his backyard. Mike was an honest man with a quick wit, an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He was a devoted family man who loved being a storyteller, especially to his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Parish in Germantown Hills.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation. A private memorial mass will be held at a later time.
The family respectfully requests no flowers, instead please consider a donation to either Riverview Grade School Chromebook Fund, c/o Superintendent Daren Lowery, Riverview Grade School, 1421 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611; Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 North Woodsage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or Edwards Cancer Center Foundation Oncology Fund, 801 South Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60540, edwardfoundation.org
. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.