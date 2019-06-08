Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Alan Robertson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Alan Robertson Obituary
Michael Alan Robertson
PEORIA - Michael Alan Robertson, 69, of Peoria passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington, IL.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
He was born on April 11, 1950, in Eau Claire, WI, raised by Jeanette Winget. He married Glenna "Vonnie" Walker on May 6, 1977. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Ryan Robertson of Chillicothe, Tracey Robertson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Daniel Robertson of Peoria; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Robertson DeWitt; and his grandmother, whom raised him, Jeanette Winget.
Michael was a United States Army veteran.
Michael will be remembered as being knowledgeable, helpful and a teacher to everyone he knew.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
Download Now