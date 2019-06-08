|
Michael Alan Robertson
PEORIA - Michael Alan Robertson, 69, of Peoria passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington, IL.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
He was born on April 11, 1950, in Eau Claire, WI, raised by Jeanette Winget. He married Glenna "Vonnie" Walker on May 6, 1977. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Ryan Robertson of Chillicothe, Tracey Robertson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Daniel Robertson of Peoria; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and three brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Robertson DeWitt; and his grandmother, whom raised him, Jeanette Winget.
Michael was a United States Army veteran.
Michael will be remembered as being knowledgeable, helpful and a teacher to everyone he knew.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019