Michael Allen Golden
PEKIN - Michael Allen Golden, 57, of Pekin passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on January 8, 1962, in Pekin to Roy Allen and Doris Marie (Schimelpfenig) Golden.
Surviving are his fiancé, Valerie Bushong of Pekin; his mother, Doris Golden of Pekin; his stepmother, Shari Golden of Pekin; two sisters, Karen (John) Calhoun of Pekin and Barbara (Ken) Drake of Dallas, Texas; one step-brother, Kenneth (Susan) Hilst of Tucson, Arizona; two step-sisters, Jan (Rodney) Mibbs of Havana and Leslie (Chris) Keller of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his beloved pets, Mocha, Sabrina, Kona and Wrigley.
He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, David Golden; one nephew, Wesley Singleton; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Mike worked for Getz Fire and Equipment for over 20 years in the purchasing department.
Mike was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, planting flowers and vegetables and going to rock concerts. He was known for his fish frys and was an excellent cook and was famous for his sausage, polenta and rigatoni with his grandma Aby's special homemade pasta sauce. He also looked forward to every Saturday morning, eating breakfast with his friends.
He will be remembered for being an all-around good guy who would go out of his way to help others.
His visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The funeral will immediately follow at noon. Pastor Shane Hawkins will officiate. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to DFW Rescue Me, Post Office Box 51652, Denton, Texas 76206, or www.dfwrescueme.org
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019