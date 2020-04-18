Home

Michael B. Baughman


1969 - 2020
Michael B. Baughman Obituary
Michael B. Baughman
PEORIA -- Michael B. Baughman, age 50, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at 2:09 a.m. at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL.
He was born Dec. 7, 1969, in Peoria to Jackie Dunn of East Peoria. Mike graduated from Illini Bluffs High School, Glasford, IL, in 1988.
Survivors include his parents, Jackie and Keith Baughman of Mapleton, his grandmother, Betty Murphy, one brother, Brett Baughman of Las Vegas, NV, one sister, Brandy (Randy) Richardson of Peoria, one nephew, Brady Richardson and brother, Keith Alan Baughman of Danville. Mike is also survived by his girlfriend, Melissa Brownfield, of Clearwater, FL.
Mike owned and operated Alete Construction in Clearwater.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, private graveside services will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
