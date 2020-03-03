|
|
Michael Bailliez
GLASFORD - Michael Alan "Mike" Bailliez, 70, of Glasford passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., with his family at his side.
Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Peoria to Paul and Alice (Doubet) Bailliez, he married Penny Jo McGinnis on April 6, 1984, in Mason City. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Trisha (Jim) Kielty of Edwardsville, Michael (Kelly) Bailliez of Glasford and Becky Kalkbrenner of Mapleton; seven grandchildren, Connor Kielty, Craig Kielty, Cara Kielty, Alexis Kalkbrenner, Ava Kalkbrenner, Finley Bailliez and Fallyn Bailliez; two brothers, Loren (Darlene) Bailliez and Dale (Barb) Bailliez; and one sister, Jeanette Spirling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Bailliez; and a brother-in-law, Kenney Spirling.
Michael served in the United States Army in Soeul, Korea.
Mike worked in the electrical trade for 40 years and was a member of IBEW Local 34. He last worked as a project manager for Koener Electric and had 26 years of service with Koener.
He enjoyed working outside doing yardwork, gardening and fishing. He loved working in his woodshop and garage. As his retirement project, Mike built a 1969 Mach 1 Mustang, just like the car he had when he was younger, but of course this one had all the goodies. He loved taking it to cruise-in and car shows. He was a Ford man and a Cub fan! He also loved watching GSN and playing marbles with his family. He also enjoyed his Tuesday coffee at the Baptist church with friends and Thursday breakfast with the guys.
His visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, officiated by Pastor Paul Cook. Cremation will be accorded after the funeral and private inurnment will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glasford Fire Department or the Multiple Melanona Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020