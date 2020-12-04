Michael Barra
PEORIA - Michael Barra, age 64, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 1st 2020, in his home in Peoria, Illinois.
He was born in Roanoke to the late Louis and Myrtle Barra. His wife Brenda, who he married August 7th, 1985, survives him.
Also surviving are his children, Kristen Barra, Steffen (Jane) Barra, and dog, Wrigley; two brothers, John (Kathy) Barra, Mark (Keri) Barra; two sisters, Monica Fry, Kelly (Dave) Wright; three nephews, Tony (Christian) Fry, Andrew (Jaymee) Barra, Daniel Wright; four nieces, Tammi (Bill) Gates, Tessa Barra, Lexie (Jake) Light, Abby (Deven) Devore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jim Fry; nephew, Blaide Barra; best friend, Bill Belshaw.
The long list of names above is a testament to the many lives Michael touched. There are many more names of extended family members and family friends not listed that he held dear. A selfless family man, he always put others before himself. It did not matter if you were a direct family member, or someone he just met. You were treated the same. This aptitude for helping others is why he spent his life as a teacher, primarily teaching mathematics at Peoria Alternative High School. Upon retirement, he spent his last few years volunteering around the Peoria area in his free time.
Michael loved sports. He grew up playing baseball and basketball for Roanoke-Benson. His passion continued as he coached these sports in various youth leagues for his son, Steffen. He was an avid fisherman, Chicago Cubs fan, and St. Louis Blues fan by way of being a season ticket holder for the Peoria Rivermen.
He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. His faith was very important to him. He would routinely lector at mass, help out during services, and meet with the Rosary group there.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks if you would consider donating to a Lupus charity, donating to a food bank, or just simply treating those around you with extra love. While Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he would want you to focus on positive memories, and continue his acts of selflessness as the best ways to honor his life. The family is having a private service in the coming days, and there will be a celebration of life when it is deemed appropriate to have a larger gathering. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com
.