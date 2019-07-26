|
|
Michael Bean
PEKIN — Michael A Bean, 68, of Pekin passed away at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born August 13, 1950, in Peoria, the son of Virgil (Dick) and Beverly Beasley Bean. He married Jill Blane in 1992. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2014.
Michael is survived by two sons, Erik Bean and Chad Hazelwood; two daughters, Sunny Stalter-Pace and Casey Kimler; his companion, Sally Stopay; his mother, Beverly; one brother, Randy (Kate) Bean; two sisters, Nancy (Robyn) Zaborac and Joy (Phil) Bourque; six grandchildren, Brayden Bean, Bradley and Brooke Hazelwood, Addison and Drew Kimler and Arthur Stalter-Pace. He was also loved by his nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his father.
Michael worked at Caterpillar until his retirement.
He enjoyed riding his Harley and was an avid golfer.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home.
To view Michael's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019